Scott says he supports bipartisan infrastructure deal

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A day after visiting the White House to talk infrastructure with President Biden and other state and local leaders, Governor Phil Scott says he supports Democrats’ plans to pour billions into the nation’s aging infrastructure.

Scott, who was preparing for another race at Thunder Road Thursday, says he wasn’t quite sure why the president reached out to him because he supports the bipartisan infrastructure framework the Senate has been working on.

“We have a lot of dilapidated structures. We have a lot of deferred maintenance in Vermont, so whether it’s water, sewer, stormwater, or infrastructure -- meaning our roads and bridges and moving forward on some other initiatives -- I think this is a good package. I hope it passes,” he said.

Fellow Republicans in Washington have been lukewarm about the plan. Scott says he’s never served in a legislative majority, but that this is an opportunity for lawmakers to put party aside and do what’s right for the country.

Related Story:

Scott, governors meet with Biden on infrastructure plans

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.