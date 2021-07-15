South Burlington volunteers get to the root of invasives problem

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A South Burlington group is getting to the root of an invasive species problem using environmentally friendly techniques and volunteer teamwork.

This isn’t your average weeding team. They are South Burlington’s Weed Warriors.

“It’s fantastic to have the people power and I would love to see more people out here,” said Mike Bald of Got Weeds? who trains the city-organized group. “People are welcome to come out and tag along. I read them the riot act about you are going to do this safely.”

Bald is the general, but this isn’t a war. He says his role is to create educated weed terminators. Armed with knowledge, volunteers can consistently and carefully manage the landscape. There are no herbicides involved and minimal impact on soil integrity.

“If enough people come out with enough safety and training awareness, you don’t need the chemicals, you don’t need the heavy machinery and you can really manage landscapes with informed people,” said Bald.

Bald is a wealth of information -- the exact information the city is excited to have.

“Invasive plants don’t know. They don’t have boundaries,” said Ashley Parker, the city’s project manager for the effort.

Parker started the Weed Warriors four years ago to take on the invasive problem with a simple goal in mind.

“To give people, empower them really, to go out and feel comfortable working in our parks, our natural area parks to help city staff do this on a regular basis,” she said.

They started at City Center Park. Now, they manage Wheeler, Red Rocks and the Hubbard Natural Area, too. Each park has regulars that manage their space and other volunteers that show up for organized Weed Warrior events. They say they’ve had about 100 volunteers participate.

“It’s about making sure our natural areas are here for the long run and making sure they are happy and healthy,” said Parker.

Both Parker and Bald agree that by spreading knowledge about invasive plants, they can learn how to fight back against them. Parker says the Weed Warriors are doing more than city employees ever could.

“That’s kind of my vision, is the more people we have working on this, we’ll make a big difference,” she said.

“I feel like it’s more important to partner and it’s just more of an accomplishment to have five partner organizations all doing their specific thing, rather than me have five employees. There is just power in the partnerships,” said Bald.

The city has six events this year from April to November where they will take on invasive plants.

Bald says in just the couple of years he has been involved, he thinks it’s working and sees some of the invasive plants getting kicked out.

