Summerfest takes center stage in the Upper Valley

CORNISH, N.H. (WCAX) - The big top is back in Cornish, New Hampshire, for Summerfest. It’s another sign that we all continue to come back from COVID.

“This came out of a call to action from the National Park Service what to do with this property,” said Evans Haile, the executive director of Opera North.

So, five years ago, Opera North, a professional opera company in the Upper Valley, embarked on a journey, a partnership with the National Park Service to create an outdoor venue for the performing arts.

Next to the cornfield on the Blow-Me-Down-Farm is the tent. Inside, final rehearsals for the circus are underway.

“We believe that this is a national destination. We also believe that this is one of the few sites where you can actually create what we are trying to create in the entire region,” Haile said.

Last summer, the tent never went up due to the pandemic. Performances were still put on here, but the audience was spread out across the lawn.

The intimacy of the show is back this year.

“How often do you get to see a production of a major opera with these wonderful melodies that everybody loves, with a full orchestra and yet you are basically right on top of the action?” Haile said.

Right across the valley is a spectacular view of Mount Ascutney.

“This one feels like you could just reach out and touch it it’s so close. Of course with the bend of the Connecticut River there, you really are in the middle of tranquility,” said Louis Burkot, the artistic director of Opera North. “A lot of performing arts take their inspiration and take their influence from the outdoors.”

The performers come from all over the world.

“Instrumentalists, actors, directors, and in this case, circus artists,” Burkot said.

Performances begin Friday night. Click here for details on all the shows and how to get tickets. Tickets run between $25 and $50.

