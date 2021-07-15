Tropical storm didn’t end drought in parts of New England

UNDATED (AP) - The tropical storm that brought heavy rain to New England hasn’t eliminated drought conditions.

The U.S. Drought Monitor says a portion of western Maine and northern New Hampshire remain in severe drought, and moderate drought conditions persist across additional parts of those states and Vermont.

Tropical Storm Elsa dumped up to 4 inches of rain on parts of New England late last week, but regions experiencing the worst of the drought missed out on that rainfall.

