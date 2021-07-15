Advertisement

Washout repair necessary before Amtrak’s service restarts

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DUMMERSTON, Vt. (AP) - The New England Central Railroad expects to have a washout repaired in time for the Amtrak Vermonter to resume service for the first time since the pandemic began.

On Wednesday heavy rains caused the Mill Brook to wash out a culvert beneath the rail bed in Dummerston, leaving the tracks suspended in the air. An official said Thursday that workers expect to have repairs completed by Sunday for both passenger and freight service. State officials are planning celebrations for Monday when Amtrak passenger rail service is due to resume.

