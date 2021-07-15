Advertisement

What you need to know before taking off on summer travel

Travel is starting to take off again at the Burlington International Airport.
Travel is starting to take off again at the Burlington International Airport.(WCAX)
By Ike Bendavid
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BURLINGTON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (WCAX) - Summer travel is taking off at the Burlington International Airport. Here’s what you need to know before you head to the airport.

The TSA line is busy as folks get checked in at the Burlington International Airport.

“I’m excited,” said Deborah Waterman of Jericho.

“It’s fantastic, so excited,” said Ryan McGinnis of Shelburne.

Some who traveled during the pandemic are noticing big changes now.

“I made several trips here and this is the busiest it’s been,” said Tina Stevens of South Carolina.

“I feel much more confident,” Waterman said.

Those who waited out the pandemic-- grounded for more than 15 months-- are pumped.

“It’s busier than I was anticipating but just fine,” McGinnis said. “I’m vaccinated, I have a mask, feel like I’m good to go.”

The airport says excitement continues to grow as the vaccination rate does here and across the country.

Travel numbers are still down but catching up.

The airport is now seeing about 40,000 air passengers a month. Normally, that number is 60,000.

“Not only are we approaching those 2019 passenger numbers, we are approaching, exceeding and offering new flights that we have never offered in the past,” said Nic Longo, the deputy director of aviation at the airport.

And that comes with a reminder from the TSA.

“Especially for folks that haven’t traveled in over a year-- people might have heard that last year people were getting through the lines in less than 2 minutes; that’s not the case anymore,” said Dan Velez, a spokesperson for TSA New England.

Velez says its still a federal mandate to wear a mask in the airport and on the plane. And when you pack your bags, make sure to check twice so you don’t get delayed.

“If it can be construed as any type of weapon, it cannot be in your carry-on bag, it has to be in your checked bag,” Velez said.

He expects travel to get even busier once the Canadian border opens up.

