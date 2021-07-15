BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a warm, sunny day on Thursday, temperatures will get a little cooler with the chance for a couple of showers heading into the weekend. It will be warm and muggy through early Friday morning with the chance of a few showers or a passing thunderstorm. Temperatures on Friday will start in the mid to upper 60s to low 70s.

A weak frontal system will swing through on Friday morning and bring the chance for a couple of showers. We’ll see some sunshine in the afternoon with conditions a little cooler and less humid than Thursday with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

It will still be a bit unsettled heading into the weekend. It will be looking mostly dry on Saturday with partly sunny skies. There will be the chance for developing showers late into the day and into Saturday evening with highs in the upper 70s. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday with the chance of a few more showers with highs again right around 80. Most of the weekend will be dry with just the chance for a few showers from time to time.

That pattern will continue into the start of the work week as well. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will see partly sunny skies with the chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm each day. High temperatures will remain in the low 80s.

