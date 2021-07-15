BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! Here it is, mid-July, and it is going to look and feel like it. After some morning fog, it will turn mostly sunny & hot for the rest of today, with temperatures well into the 80s, close to 90.

After today, it gets a bit unsettled again. A frontal system moving in from the Midwest will bring in some clouds overnight, and there will be a chance for showers & possibly a thunderstorm or two by Friday morning, mainly north. Latest indications are that the front will sag down to our south on Friday, so after a few morning showers, and maybe a thunderstorm, we’ll get some sunshine going for the rest of the day.

As we get into the weekend, that frontal boundary will come bouncing back up our way, and that will bring a return of a chance for showers, mainly in our central & southern areas on Saturday. To the north, there may be some sunshine.

Sunday still looks to be the better of the weekend days with partly sunny skies. But there is still the chance for a few showers with a minor disturbance floating around. The same thing goes for Monday.

By mid-week, that same kind of pattern will be holding, but there is a little better chance for showers on Tuesday & Wednesday.

Try to take MAX Advantage of the hot, summer weather today. Just don’t overdo it. -Gary

