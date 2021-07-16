4 shot in drive-by shooting on highway in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - Police in New Hampshire say four people were shot in a drive-by shooting in Manchester.

The shootings happened on Interstate 293 before 2 a.m. Friday. Police told WMUR-TV that none of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police say the victims came to New Hampshire from New York to attend a rap concert and were driving in a van.

