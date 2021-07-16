Burlington Police Department addresses challenges amid week of violence

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’re learning more about how Burlington Police are handling the recent violence at Leddy Park this week. This includes assaults, a stabbing and overdoses.

Acting Chief Jon Murad explained they respond to three different types of calls. They are tier one, two, and three, with tier one being the most serious.

Murad says all of the incidents they responded to at Leddy Park this week fall into the category requiring a larger response.

Acting Chief Jon Murad of the Burlington Police Department says when tier one incidents occur, other calls don’t get a prompt response.

“We’re frankly finding ourselves overstretched,” Murad explained. “In regard to the priorities, priority three incidents won’t get a response until we can free up resources.”

He says this is a direct result of Burlington City Council’s decision last year to downsize the department.

“We have 67 officers who can be deployed right now. Of those, eight are permanently assigned to the airport. We have supervisors and we also have detectives,” Murad said. “What that leaves us with in regards to patrols, is somewhere in the low 30′s.”

Murad says prior to the department downsizing, that number was closer to 50.

While the number of crimes committed at Leddy Park from June 1st to July 15th, from 2017 to 2021, overall have gone down, Murad says the violent cases, that require more resources, have been steady across the city.

In the case of the incidents at Leddy Park this week, Murad says all six officers on duty responded to the stabbing that took place Tuesday. Several had to be reassigned after two other assaults were reported.

“They had to break officers away from that very important scene, dealing with a stabbing, dealing with evidence collection, dealing with witness interviews...and had to move them toward another assault,” Murad told us.

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger was unavailable to speak to us on camera about the incidents. But sent a statement saying in part:

“While I am concerned about the acute pressures facing the Burlington Police Department this summer – I am confident that our officers are doing everything possible to ensure the safety of all our neighbors and visitors in Burlington.”

