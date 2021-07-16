Corliss claims Governor’s Cup...again

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Thunder Road season is approaching its midpoint, and on Thursday night, the track’s best driver strengthened his grip on the race for the King of the Road title as Jason Corliss claimed the checkered flag once again.

Thursday’s late model field for the 150 lap Governor’s Cup featured a couple big names, with Vermont Governor Phil Scott trying to chase down the trophy named for his office, and NASCAR driver Ryan Preece making an appearance before he heads over to Loudon for the Foxwoods 301 on Sunday.

2019 Governor’s Cup Winner Brooks Clark of Fayston started on the pole and led for a while but he would eventually be challenged around lap 34.

Derrick O’Donnell would seize the lead on lap 35 by passing Clark to the outside...but his time at the front of the pack would be short lived.

Barre native Jason Corliss has just been completely dominant at the nation’s site of excitement in recent years, and Thursday would prove no different. The 66 car took the high line above O’Donnell on lap 41 and would leave the rest of the 27-car field in his dust. O’Donnell and Clark would finish 2nd and 3rd respectively with Preece claiming a 10th place finish and Scott in 18th.

For Corliss, the win was his second straight Governor’s Cup, third checkered flag of the year and 23rd victory of his career, moving him out of a second place tie with Nick Sweet on Thunder Road’s all-time late model wins list. The only person left to chase down? Governor Scott with 31.

“We had a really good car,” Corliss said after the race. “The team gave me a really good race car and that’s the name of this game is you got to have a good team. And I really honestly wasn’t planning on pushing that hard that early. I didn’t really mean to get to the front that early, but once I did I just tried riding, conserving my tires and it all worked out. Yeah it’s definitely neat to have that ceremony with Phil. Phil means so much to this racetrack and obviously to our state so to be able to kind of have that moment that we didn’t really have last year is pretty special. Phil’s the all-time wins leader here, he’s definitely a good competitor so it was a neat moment and definitely one of a lot of neat moments that we’ve had at this race track so I’m definitely blessed.”

In the Tiger division, Bryan Wall of East Kingston, New Hampshire would take the checkers in the 40-lap affair. Wall started third on the pole, passing Mike McAskill for the second position on the race’s only restart. He would then edge his way by Cameron Ouelette with 12 laps to go en route to his second win of the season and 4th of his career.

And in the Street Stock’s, Berlin native Christopher Davis celebrated his 50th birthday in style by taking the win. Davis emerged victorious after a wild race which saw a flurry of cautions in the middle stages and a sprint to the finish against a driver 37 years his junior. 13-year old Kaiden Fisher actually led for about four laps right at the end, but Davis was able to edge his nose past and win by two-hundredths of a second.

Next week, longer distances and double points on the line at the midseason championships, we’ll have coverage next Thursday.

