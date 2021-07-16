Advertisement

Families displaced following Winooski fire

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - We now know more about a house fire in Winooski that WCAX first told you about on Wednesday morning.

Firefighters say the fire at a home on Weaver Street took hours to put out and there was heavy smoke and fire.

In fact they had to call in for backup, with a total of six departments responding, including the Vermont Air National Guard.

Thankfully, all three units of the home were empty.

Crews say operating smoke detectors alerted the families, and they were able to get out safely.

Now an investigation is underway to figure out what happened.

The Red Cross is helping the families.

Related story:

Crews battle house fire in Winooski

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple calls had Burlington Police scrambling earlier this week.
Police and local businesses weigh in after night of crime in Burlington
William Farnsworth
Burlington repeat offender arrested for Church St. assault
David Barnett/File
Former Randolph principal sentenced for sexually exploiting teen
New Hampshire State Police are investigating a drowning in the town of Cornish.
New Hampshire man drowns on his property
Post Mills Airport
Pilot dies in hot air balloon crash; passengers uninjured

Latest News

"The Michigan" style hot dog.
Plattsburgh Town selling Michigan dog shirts
We now know more about a house fire in Winooski that we first told you about on Wednesday...
Families displaced following Winooski fire
Hartford Police are looking for the person who stole several thousand of dollars worth of tools...
Police: thousands of dollars worth of tools stolen from hotel room
Even though Michigan Month is over in Plattsburgh, you can still celebrate the North Country...
Plattsburgh Town selling Michigan dog shirts