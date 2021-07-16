Families displaced following Winooski fire

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - We now know more about a house fire in Winooski that WCAX first told you about on Wednesday morning.

Firefighters say the fire at a home on Weaver Street took hours to put out and there was heavy smoke and fire.

In fact they had to call in for backup, with a total of six departments responding, including the Vermont Air National Guard.

Thankfully, all three units of the home were empty.

Crews say operating smoke detectors alerted the families, and they were able to get out safely.

Now an investigation is underway to figure out what happened.

The Red Cross is helping the families.

