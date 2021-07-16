Advertisement

Vt. health officials say COVID misinformation poses threat to entire country

File
File(John Locher | AP)
By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A warning from the U.S. Surgeon General Thursday said rampant COVID-19 misinformation poses “a serious threat to public health.”

In his first health advisory, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy warned that misleading claims are slowing the progress of the country’s vaccination efforts causing a serious threat to public health. The 22-page report comes as health experts warn of the delta variant’s increasing spread and an uptick in new cases in some areas.

Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine says while misinformation hasn’t been as large of a problem as it has been in other states where vaccination uptake is much lower, he says the more the virus spreads, the more likely it could become a problem here.

“It’s really hard to get ahead of the virus if big portions of the country and the world remain unvaccinated and susceptible to getting the virus and transmitting it across the population,” Levine said.

He says some of the most common misinformation the health department hears about are about vaccines in general and concerns that this vaccine was developed too quickly.

