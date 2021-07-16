Advertisement

Maine man killed while trying to save an injured cat

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROLLINSFORD, N.H. (AP) - A Maine man has died after he was struck by a vehicle in New Hampshire while attempting to rescue an injured cat in the road.

The Portland Press Herald reports that Rollinsford police identified the victim on Thursday as Michal Wing. Authorities say the 30-year-old was struck Monday night after pulling over in Rollinsford, New Hampshire. Strafford County Sheriff Mark Brave told Foster’s Daily Democrat that it was “a freak accident.” Brave noted that Wing was wearing dark clothing and the driver was blinded by oncoming headlights.

Wing’s family said in a statement that he liked cats and was known to rescue them. 

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Brian Boland/File
Pilot ID’d in fatal Upper Valley hot air balloon accident
Multiple calls had Burlington Police scrambling earlier this week.
Police and local businesses weigh in after night of crime in Burlington
William Farnsworth
Burlington repeat offender arrested for Church St. assault
David Barnett/File
Former Randolph principal sentenced for sexually exploiting teen
New Hampshire State Police are investigating a drowning in the town of Cornish.
New Hampshire man drowns on his property

Latest News

Joshua Sherman and Benjamin Lerner
Stuck in Vermont: Benjamin Lerner and Joshua Sherman team up to make music about recovery
HAIR
Stuck in Vermont: Benjamin Lerner and Joshua Sherman team up to make music about recovery
Norwich Farm Creamery
Vermont Technical College moves to remove tenants
Gov. Scott supports bipartisan infrastructure framework