Massachusetts man charged with attempted murder in Rutland hit and run

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - A Massachusetts man faces attempted murder charges after police say he intentionally hit a Rutland man with his car.

It happened on March 29 on Elm Street. Police say Henry Clinton-Aimable, 30, hit Jamie Fredette, 62, of Rutland, sending him to the hospital with various injuries.

Clinton-Aimable, 30, pleaded not guilty Friday in Windsor County Court to attempted murder. Police say he has links to the drug trade in Springfield, Massachusetts.

If convicted, he could face life in prison and for a minimum term of 35 years.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.