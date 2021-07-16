Advertisement

Massachusetts man charged with attempted murder in Rutland hit and run

File image
File image(VNL)
By Olivia Lyons
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - A Massachusetts man faces attempted murder charges after police say he intentionally hit a Rutland man with his car.

It happened on March 29 on Elm Street. Police say Henry Clinton-Aimable, 30, hit Jamie Fredette, 62, of Rutland, sending him to the hospital with various injuries.

Clinton-Aimable, 30, pleaded not guilty Friday in Windsor County Court to attempted murder. Police say he has links to the drug trade in Springfield, Massachusetts.

If convicted, he could face life in prison and for a minimum term of 35 years.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Boland/File
Pilot ID’d in fatal Upper Valley hot air balloon accident
Multiple calls had Burlington Police scrambling earlier this week.
Police and local businesses weigh in after night of crime in Burlington
William Farnsworth
Burlington repeat offender arrested for Church St. assault
David Barnett/File
Former Randolph principal sentenced for sexually exploiting teen
New Hampshire State Police are investigating a drowning in the town of Cornish.
New Hampshire man drowns on his property

Latest News

sdf
Champlain Islands region looks forward to border reopening
sfd
Intel in talks to buy GlobalFoundries
The Henry Covered Bridge in Bennington will be the site of Sunday's Breakenridge reenactment.
Vt. reenactors to mark pivotal 250-year-old skirmish against NY interlopers
CV
Vt. health officials say COVID misinformation poses threat to entire country