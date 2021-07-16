Advertisement

NY summer camp carbon monoxide leak sends 53 to hospitals

(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAMFORD, N.Y. (AP) - Dozens of young people at an upstate New York summer camp who were sent to local hospitals after a carbon monoxide leak were reportedly doing well a day after the incident.

Officials say 53 people were taken to hospitals Thursday morning after what authorities believe was a leaky gas pipe sickened youngsters at an all-boys Jewish summer camp near the northwest edge of the Catskill Mountains.

Camp operators said Friday that everyone hospitalized for monitoring was discharged Thursday. 

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Multiple calls had Burlington Police scrambling earlier this week.
Police and local businesses weigh in after night of crime in Burlington
Brian Boland/File
Pilot ID’d in fatal Upper Valley hot air balloon accident
William Farnsworth
Burlington repeat offender arrested for Church St. assault
David Barnett/File
Former Randolph principal sentenced for sexually exploiting teen
New Hampshire State Police are investigating a drowning in the town of Cornish.
New Hampshire man drowns on his property

Latest News

File photo
UVM board endorses mandatory student vaccination plan
Police investigating body found in Bethel
File photo
Pipeline company drops court fight over transporting Canadian crude
File image
4 shot in drive-by shooting on highway in New Hampshire