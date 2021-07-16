NY summer camp carbon monoxide leak sends 53 to hospitals

STAMFORD, N.Y. (AP) - Dozens of young people at an upstate New York summer camp who were sent to local hospitals after a carbon monoxide leak were reportedly doing well a day after the incident.

Officials say 53 people were taken to hospitals Thursday morning after what authorities believe was a leaky gas pipe sickened youngsters at an all-boys Jewish summer camp near the northwest edge of the Catskill Mountains.

Camp operators said Friday that everyone hospitalized for monitoring was discharged Thursday.

