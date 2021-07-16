Advertisement

Pets with Potential: Meet Dixie

This sweet and smart girl needs a new home.
This sweet and smart girl needs a new home.(Chittenden County Humane Society)
By Kayla Martin
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with potential is a 2-year-old spayed female dog named Dixie.

She is the sweetest pup, who just wants to run and play all day. Dixie is a smart girl and has a degree to prove it. She is looking for his fur-ever home.

To learn more about this intelligent and sweet girl check out Chittenden County Humane Society’s website.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple calls had Burlington Police scrambling earlier this week.
Police and local businesses weigh in after night of crime in Burlington
Brian Boland/File
Pilot ID’d in fatal Upper Valley hot air balloon accident
William Farnsworth
Burlington repeat offender arrested for Church St. assault
David Barnett/File
Former Randolph principal sentenced for sexually exploiting teen
New Hampshire State Police are investigating a drowning in the town of Cornish.
New Hampshire man drowns on his property

Latest News

File
Vt. health officials say COVID misinformation poses threat to entire country
x
Trudeau says border could reopen by mid-August
x
UVM board endorses mandatory student vaccination plan
x
Police investigating body found in Bethel