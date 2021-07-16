Pets with Potential: Meet Dixie
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with potential is a 2-year-old spayed female dog named Dixie.
She is the sweetest pup, who just wants to run and play all day. Dixie is a smart girl and has a degree to prove it. She is looking for his fur-ever home.
To learn more about this intelligent and sweet girl check out Chittenden County Humane Society’s website.
