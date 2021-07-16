Pets with Potential: Meet Dixie

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with potential is a 2-year-old spayed female dog named Dixie.

She is the sweetest pup, who just wants to run and play all day. Dixie is a smart girl and has a degree to prove it. She is looking for his fur-ever home.

To learn more about this intelligent and sweet girl check out Chittenden County Humane Society’s website.

