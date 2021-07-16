Advertisement

Pipeline company drops court fight over transporting Canadian crude

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A pipeline company has dropped a federal lawsuit against a Maine city, bringing an end to a yearslong legal battle over a local law that stopped the company from bringing crude oil from Canada.

South Portland and Portland Pipe Line Corp. were in court for more than six years over the city’s Clear Skies ordinance. The law stopped the pipeline company from reversing the flow of an old pipeline to bring the crude oil to Maine.

The Portland Press Herald reports the company gave up its fight on Thursday.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Multiple calls had Burlington Police scrambling earlier this week.
Police and local businesses weigh in after night of crime in Burlington
William Farnsworth
Burlington repeat offender arrested for Church St. assault
David Barnett/File
Former Randolph principal sentenced for sexually exploiting teen
New Hampshire State Police are investigating a drowning in the town of Cornish.
New Hampshire man drowns on his property
Post Mills Airport in Thetford was the scene of Thursday's fatal hot air balloon accident.
Pilot dies in Upper Valley hot air balloon accident; 4 passengers uninjured

Latest News

File image
4 shot in drive-by shooting on highway in New Hampshire
Post Mills Airport in Thetford was the scene of Thursday's fatal hot air balloon accident.
Pilot dies in Upper Valley hot air balloon accident; 4 passengers uninjured
Federal investigators are responding to Vermont following a fatal hot air balloon accident...
Pilot dies in Upper Valley hot air balloon accident; 4 passengers uninjured
The owners of Shelburne Vineyard and Lincoln Peak Winery in New Haven have known each other for...
Route 7 wineries complete merger