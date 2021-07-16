Pipeline company drops court fight over transporting Canadian crude

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A pipeline company has dropped a federal lawsuit against a Maine city, bringing an end to a yearslong legal battle over a local law that stopped the company from bringing crude oil from Canada.

South Portland and Portland Pipe Line Corp. were in court for more than six years over the city’s Clear Skies ordinance. The law stopped the pipeline company from reversing the flow of an old pipeline to bring the crude oil to Maine.

The Portland Press Herald reports the company gave up its fight on Thursday.

