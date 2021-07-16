Plattsburgh Town selling Michigan dog shirts

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Even though “Michigan Month” is over in Plattsburgh, you can still celebrate the North Country staple by getting a T-shirt.

For those of you who don’t know, a Michigan consists of a steamed bun, hot dog, a special secret spicy or sweet meat sauce and a line of mustard. Onions are optional.

Last month, four Michigan stands in the town of Plattsburgh started a passport and stamp system. The first 25 people with a fully stamped passport got a T-shirt.

But now that shirt can be purchased for $14 each at Town Hall from the Planning and Community Development Department.

If you fill out your passport by August 6, you can get a free bumper sticker.

After all of the excitement over Michigan Month, we are happy to announce that we have MICHIGAN SHIRTS FOR SALE! For... Posted by The Town of Plattsburgh on Thursday, July 15, 2021

