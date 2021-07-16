Plattsburgh Town selling Michigan dog shirts
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Even though “Michigan Month” is over in Plattsburgh, you can still celebrate the North Country staple by getting a T-shirt.
For those of you who don’t know, a Michigan consists of a steamed bun, hot dog, a special secret spicy or sweet meat sauce and a line of mustard. Onions are optional.
Last month, four Michigan stands in the town of Plattsburgh started a passport and stamp system. The first 25 people with a fully stamped passport got a T-shirt.
But now that shirt can be purchased for $14 each at Town Hall from the Planning and Community Development Department.
If you fill out your passport by August 6, you can get a free bumper sticker.
