Advertisement

Police investigating body found in Bethel

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETHEL, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found in a tent outside a home in Bethel.

The Vermont State Police were contacted around 6:15 p.m. Thursday that a body had been found on Findley Bridge Road. Troopers found a decomposed body inside a tent and secured the scene.

An autopsy is underway and police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

There were no other immediate details available.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple calls had Burlington Police scrambling earlier this week.
Police and local businesses weigh in after night of crime in Burlington
Brian Boland/File
Pilot ID’d in fatal Upper Valley hot air balloon accident
William Farnsworth
Burlington repeat offender arrested for Church St. assault
David Barnett/File
Former Randolph principal sentenced for sexually exploiting teen
New Hampshire State Police are investigating a drowning in the town of Cornish.
New Hampshire man drowns on his property

Latest News

NY summer camp carbon monoxide leak sends 53 to hospitals
File photo
UVM board endorses mandatory student vaccination plan
File photo
Pipeline company drops court fight over transporting Canadian crude
File image
4 shot in drive-by shooting on highway in New Hampshire