Police investigating body found in Bethel

BETHEL, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found in a tent outside a home in Bethel.

The Vermont State Police were contacted around 6:15 p.m. Thursday that a body had been found on Findley Bridge Road. Troopers found a decomposed body inside a tent and secured the scene.

An autopsy is underway and police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

There were no other immediate details available.

