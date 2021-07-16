Police: thousands of dollars worth of tools stolen from hotel room
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WHITE RIVER JCT., Vt. (WCAX) - Hartford Police are looking for the person who stole several thousand of dollars worth of tools from a hotel in White River Junction.
Police shared surveillance pictures from the White River Inn & Suites.
We’re told an independent contractor for Consolidated Communications reported someone stole tools from their hotel room and some cash.
It happened Wednesday around 3 p.m.
