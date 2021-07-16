Political experts say Scott’s White House visit mutually beneficial

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Governor Phil Scott says his trip to the White House this week to talk about infrastructure with President Biden was productive. Political experts say the visit was also mutually beneficial for the governor and president’s political interests.

The governor says Wednesday’s talks focused on bipartisan efforts to get the Senate’s $1.3 trillion infrastructure plan across the finish line. “Vermonters understand the need we have in this state for roads, water, sewer, and bridges, but also as we talk about broadband,” Scott said.

Sitting next to Vice President Harris during the two-and-a-half-hour meeting in the Roosevelt Room, Scott says he was able to advocate for more flexibility in using American Rescue Plan funds earmarked for county governments, of which Vermont has none. “We’re hoping that they’ll be able to help us out in some way or find a way around it so they can get the money to the municipalities who need it,” Scott said.

The Republican governor on Friday again insisted he didn’t know why he was chosen to attend the meeting. Eric Davis, professor emeritus of political science at Middlebury College, says President Biden used Scott and other GOP governors as a way to garner support for the bill, which still faces an uphill battle from conservative Republicans. But Davis says the White House is limited to more liberal Republicans like Scott, or Charlier Baker of Massachusetts.

“Showing film of them with the president is something that would help them in a reelection campaign because those governors need support of Independents and some Democrats as well as Republicans here for their political careers,” Davis said.

Scott says the talks were focused on policy and bipartisanship. The governor -- who voted for Biden last year -- says he sees the infrastructure bill as a way to bring the country together. “We all need to protect and improve our infrastructure. We all know that. But politics gets in the way sometimes. This is an instance where, if we all agree, there has to be some way to get to yes,” he said.

The governor’s appearance at the White House follows comes on the heels of his appointment last week to the President’s Council on Governors.

