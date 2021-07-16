Advertisement

Royalton railroad overpass repair to cause detours Friday

FILE photo
FILE photo(KEYC Photo/Marissa Voss)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ROYALTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Crews will be repairing damage to a railroad overpass Friday.

VTrans hasn’t said what time they will start work, but we’re told VT-14 in Royalton near Vesper Road will close at some point Friday.

The detour is I-89 to Exit 2 and then VT-14. You should see message boards warning you.

We’re told the damage was caused by a commercial vehicle.

