Route 7 wineries complete merger

By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - A Shelburne winery has opened a second location after buying out another vineyard right down Route 7.

The owners of Shelburne Vineyard and Lincoln Peak Winery in New Haven have known each other for decades and now, Shelburne has bought Lincoln Peak so that its owner can retire.

The Lincoln Peak location on Route 7 opened for its first weekend and we’re told they had a great turnout of loyal customers.

Shelburne Vineyard’s Ken Albert says there are going to be growing pains like any business, but buying Lincoln Peak from a friend was a no-brainer. “A team of four full-time people that for the last two years have actually been farming part of Lincoln Peak’s grapevines. So it’s been sort of a gradual transition, and all of a sudden, we learned from Chris that he wanted to retire and sell the entire operation and we sort of took a step back at that point and decided we better buy this because number one, he has great, great vines, and it’s a wonderful location,” he said.

The two wineries had stayed close with one another and each year would even get together to taste wine and learn from one another about how to make the best wine possible.

