Stuck in Vermont: Benjamin Lerner and Joshua Sherman team up to make music about recovery

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Benjamin Lerner is a musician with an unusual sound. He is a classical pianist who passionately raps, and his lyrics illuminate his experiences as a recovering addict — he has been clean for five years.

Two and a half years ago, Benjamin crossed paths with music producer Joshua Sherman, who recently renovated a historic building in East Arlington and transformed it into a world-class recording studio called Old Mill Road Recording.

Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger got a tour of Joshua’s East Arlington campus, listened to Benjamin perform, and learned about their unique artistic collaboration.

