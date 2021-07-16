Stuck in Vermont: Benjamin Lerner and Joshua Sherman team up to make music about recovery
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Benjamin Lerner is a musician with an unusual sound. He is a classical pianist who passionately raps, and his lyrics illuminate his experiences as a recovering addict — he has been clean for five years.
Two and a half years ago, Benjamin crossed paths with music producer Joshua Sherman, who recently renovated a historic building in East Arlington and transformed it into a world-class recording studio called Old Mill Road Recording.
Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger got a tour of Joshua’s East Arlington campus, listened to Benjamin perform, and learned about their unique artistic collaboration.
