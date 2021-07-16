Swim advisory issued for St. Regis River and Raquette River

ST. REGIS, N.Y. (WCAX) - Bacteria levels in two New York rivers have experts expanding a swim advisory.

A general swim advisory first issued last week has been expanded until at least Monday.

This is for the St. Regis River and the Raquette River under the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s jurisdiction.

Because of the rainstorms, we’re told there is an increase is bacteria levels in both rivers, above what’s safe to be in.

The plan is to re-test and move forward from there.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.