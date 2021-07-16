Trudeau says border could reopen by mid-August

OTTAWA (WCAX) - The Canadian border could start reopening to fully vaccinated Americans starting in mid-August.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with leaders of Canada’s provinces Thursday before making the announcement. And the country may welcome fully vaccinated travelers from all countries by early September.

The border has been closed to nonessential travel since March 2020.

