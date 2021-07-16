Advertisement

Trudeau says border could reopen by mid-August

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTAWA (WCAX) - The Canadian border could start reopening to fully vaccinated Americans starting in mid-August.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with leaders of Canada’s provinces Thursday before making the announcement. And the country may welcome fully vaccinated travelers from all countries by early September.

The border has been closed to nonessential travel since March 2020.

Related Stories:

During Plattsburgh visit, Schumer calls for border reopening

Canadian border restrictions begin to ease

Pricey loophole helps some Canadians cross the border

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple calls had Burlington Police scrambling earlier this week.
Police and local businesses weigh in after night of crime in Burlington
Brian Boland/File
Pilot ID’d in fatal Upper Valley hot air balloon accident
William Farnsworth
Burlington repeat offender arrested for Church St. assault
David Barnett/File
Former Randolph principal sentenced for sexually exploiting teen
New Hampshire State Police are investigating a drowning in the town of Cornish.
New Hampshire man drowns on his property

Latest News

x
Trudeau says border could reopen by mid-August
x
UVM board endorses mandatory student vaccination plan
x
Police investigating body found in Bethel
x
Pilot ID’d in fatal Upper Valley hot air balloon accident