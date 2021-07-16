Advertisement

UVM board endorses mandatory student vaccination plan

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont board of trustees Friday endorsed a plan to require students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before they start their fall semester.

UVM’s president, Suresh Garimella, says the risk is too high to take chances, especially given that students will be coming from across the country to attend school He says a fully vaccinated student body will also protect the community.

“The risk is simply too high to take chances with COVID-19, especially with thousands of our students coming from other states where vaccination rates are lower than ours,” Garimella said in a statement. He said vaccination is the most effective way to ensure a vibrant campus experience.

UVM says it will be communicating with students and families about the requirement in the coming days.

