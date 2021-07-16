Vermont Technical College moves to remove tenants

NORWICH, Vt. (AP) - Vermont Technical College has moved to pursue legal options to remove the operators of Norwich Farm Creamery, which has stayed on past their lease.

The Valley News reports that VTC president Patricia Moulton said Thursday that efforts are underway to remove the tenants. Moulton said that the institution is also in negotiations with the Norwich Farm Foundation - which supports and raises funds for the creamery - to sell the 6-acre farm parcel and its home, barn, and other buildings. The main building and a smaller home were listed last summer.

Representatives of both the creamery and the foundation said Thursday that dairy processing and negotiations to buy the property are ongoing.

