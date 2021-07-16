Vt. reenactors to mark pivotal 250-year-old skirmish against NY interlopers

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - When you think of Vermont Revolutionary War history, the Battle of Bennington may come to mind. But there’s a lesser-known skirmish that took place 250 years ago that is being remembered this Sunday.

“Decades before Vermonters and the Green Mountain Boys were fighting England and the king, they were fighting New Yorkers for their land,” said Callie Raspuzzi with the Bennington Museum.

In the early 1760s, she says a large group of settlers bought land in the Bennington area from New Hampshire, but New York claimed the land was theirs. King George of England ruled in favor of the New Yorkers. “New Hampshire grantees were obviously quite upset about this,” Raspuzzi said.

The Bennington homestead of James Breakenridge was caught in the dispute. In 1771, the Green Mountain Boys heard New York’s governor was sending a posse of 300 men to kick them off the land, so they rallied and used sticks to beat back the New Yorkers near the Henry Covered Bridge. “It’s really exciting because it’s sort of the birthplace of Vermont. This is when the Green Mountain Boys really come into their own,” Raspuzzi said. No one was killed in the standoff that took place 250 years ago this Sunday.

Izzy Provoncha is part of the historical re-enacting community and part of Governor Phil Scott’s 250th Commission that celebrates Vermont’s role in the Revolutionary War. Provonacha says a few history buffs in Bennington took it upon themselves to hold this event. “There’s going to be a variety of living history demos, so there is going to be a cannon crew, there is going to be an armorer, there’s going to be 18th-century cooking,” he said.

This weekend’s reenactment will take place at McWaters Park, along with other activities not too far from the Henry Covered Bridge, where the actual standoff took place. “To me, it’s a very important part of Vermont history and so I hope there are other people who are like-minded in wanting to celebrate that,” Provoncha said.

If this is such an important moment in Vermont’s history, why is it not widely known? Raspuzzi says the focus is usually on the Revolutionary War and not the small disputes that led up to it. “In part, perhaps because it is not an entirely pleasant story. The Green Mountain Boys were definitely using very rough techniques to intimidate the New York claimants,” Raspuzzi said.

Raspuzzi and Provoncha say as we continue to approach Vermont’s semiquincentennial, more historical events not typically highlighted will probably be celebrated.

The Vermont National Guard will be at Sunday’s event, which runs from 1 to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

