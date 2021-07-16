BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The chance for rain will be on the increase again heading into the weekend. Clouds will thicken up on Friday night with the chance for some showers developing over southern and central parts of Vermont after midnight. Saturday will be a cloudy to mostly cloudy day with rain developing from west to east through the afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times over southern Vermont by later in the day with rainfall totals between 1-3″ through Sunday morning.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect from Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning for Bennington and Windham counties for the potential of heavy downpours on already saturated ground and high running rivers and streams.

Skies will be mostly cloudy on Sunday with lingering, scattered showers. Weekend highs will be mainly in the mid to upper 70s. Unsettled weather continues through the first half of next week with the chance of showers from Monday into Wednesday. Skies will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. Skies look to be a bit drier through the second half of next week.

