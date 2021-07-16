BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! It won’t be sunny & hot like it was on Thursday. A weak cold front will be dropping down, north to south, as we go through the day. There isn’t a whole lot of moisture with this front, but there will be a few showers, and possibly a rumble or of thunder, in our northern counties during the morning. Once we get into the afternoon, we’ll get a few, sunny breaks going.

The front will stall out in our southern counties and start to bounce northward again overnight. Low pressure will be riding along that front, moving in from the west. That will start to bring rain in here overnight, mainly in our central & southern areas.

As we go through Saturday, expect periods of rain - possibly heavy at times - especially during the afternoon, evening, and overnight into Sunday morning. We then may get a few sunny breaks late Sunday.

It will stay unsettled into the start of next week, with a chance for showers under partly sunny skies, on Monday. There will be a better chance for showers, and possible thunderstorms. on Tuesday & Wednesday when a cold front comes through.

Our northern areas are still in a moderate drought, and could use the rain. But our southern areas have getting soaked lately, and do not need any more rain . . . at least for the time being.

Have a good weekend, but keep an eye to the sky. Try to dodge the rain drops. -Gary

