Cohort working for healthier soils meets to learn from experts

HIGHGATE, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont farmers are working towards healthier soils and better farming practices thanks to a new cohort.

15 farmers across Vermont have joined the the Soil Health Stewards Program -- a program born in April to honor the late Jack Lazor of Butterworks Farm. The program was launched by The Northeast Organic Farming Association of Vermont.

According to a press release from NOFA-VT, soil health was one of Jack Lazor’s passions. Lazor was well-known in Vermont’s agricultural community for a number of reasons, including his organic farming practices.

This week, farmers met for the first time at Choiniere Family Farm in Highgate to learn from experts and each other about soil health.

The day began with a demonstration from the Natural Resources Conservation Service before moving into a farm tour and pasture walk.

While healthy soils have long been crucial to the farming process, they’re now being more closely studied to help mitigate the impacts of climate change. Some practices may help reduce the impacts of drought in our area.

This cohort will continue to meet regularly throughout the summer, touring farms, hearing from experts, and connecting with each other.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.