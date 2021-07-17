Flying rocks endanger castleton neighborhood

CASTLETON, Vt. (WCAX) - Imagine chunks of slate raining down onto your home or yard, whether it be 6-inches or over 20 pounds, well residents in Castleton are experiencing it first hand.

Friday afternoon at a home in Castleton, Police Chief Peter Mantello, took a photo of the rocks that flew over from the local quarry, Camara’s Quarry.

″Well, I think it’s a blessing no one got hurt, considering one of the debris rocks went through someone’s ceiling onto their second floor” said Chief Mantello. This home is about a thousand feet from Camara’s Quarry.

Neighbors say this isn’t the first time the rocks have come flying into the neighborhood.

Jayne Nicklaw, a Blissville resident says, “the rocks weren’t quite as large as they were before but still enough to kill you. They hit houses across the street where children were. They were just all over. It’s really scary.”

Larry Nicklaw was outside mowing his lawn when a rock about this size came whizzing through that tree. After hitting the ground, it got lodged in a fence nearly 70 feet away.

“I put my hands over my head and hoped my head wouldn’t get hit at the time but I was shaken up.”

The Nicklaws have tried to get the issue resolved before and even received an apology, but they don’t think it’s enough.

”Yeah… we’re sorry? I don’t think sorry is cutting it. Not the first time. Not this time. It landed while children were out in the yard. This is crazy.”

Other neighbors say they haven’t formally complained but are prepared to.

“Yeah they’re absolutely going to kill somebody. Expect trouble if it damages my house. Expect trouble. That’s all I can add.”

Chief Mantello says what happens next is still to be determined by the town and state regulators.

We reached out to the Quarry, Friday evening and are still waiting to hear back.

