Halifax crash kills one teen and leaves another in the hospital

A TEENAGER IS DEAD AFTER A SINGLE-CAR CRASH LAST NIGHT ON REED HILL ROAD IN HALIFAX.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HALIFAX, Vt. (WCAX) - A teenager is dead after a single-car crash Friday night on Reed Hill Road in Halifax.

Vermont State Police say Tanner Wincek, 19, Halifax was pronounced dead on scene. Police say Wincek was driving a 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee and failed to make a corner. The vehicle, according to police, then rolled over and hit a tree. VSP says Wincek and a passenger, Destiny Hubbard, 19, Halifax, were both ejected from the vehicle during the crash.

Police say neither of them were wearing seatbelts. Police say Hubbard is recovering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries at Dartmouth-Hitchcock medical center.

The crash is still under investigation.

