Monsters rally for 11th straight win

Vermont scores last six runs of 6-5 win in 10 innings
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Lake Monsters rallied from an early 5-0 deficit, scoring six unanswered runs to take a 6-5 decision over the Pittsfield Suns in 10 innings Friday night at Centennial Field. The victory is the 11th consecutive win for the Monsters, moving them all alone into second place in the Futures League standings.

