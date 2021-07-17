Monsters rally for 11th straight win

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Lake Monsters rallied from an early 5-0 deficit, scoring six unanswered runs to take a 6-5 decision over the Pittsfield Suns in 10 innings Friday night at Centennial Field. The victory is the 11th consecutive win for the Monsters, moving them all alone into second place in the Futures League standings.

