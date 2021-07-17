Advertisement

Pickup truck driver dies, crashed into guardrail

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, Vt. (AP) - Vermont State Police say a pickup truck driver crashed into a guardrail in Charlotte and died at a hospital.

The driver, 22-year-old Gregory Ouellette, of Bristol, was the only one in the truck. He was traveling south on Route 7 at about 3:30 a.m. Saturday when the truck crossed into oncoming traffic, struck the guard rail, and rolled. Police said Ouellette, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle.

Police are seeking any witnesses to the crash.

