Racecar driver receives surprise of a lifetime at Northeastern Speedway

WATERFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - The rubber met the road for a former racecar driver at Northeastern Speedway on Saturday.

He received the surprise of a lifetime during the speedway’s annual reunion in Waterford.

Kenny Robinson’s car was back on the track after sitting in the woods for nearly 60 years. “I didn’t have no idea it was going to be here,” Robinson said.

Scott Ingerson and Rodney Hannett restore old race cars together. On Saturday, they surprised Robinson with the one he used to race in.

“It’s an absolute passion project. We do not do this to make any money,” Ingerson said. “It’s part of giving back to a sport we love so much.”

“This was like my dad’s favorite pastime when he was younger,” Donna Robinson, Kenny’s daughter, told us. “The fact that he got to drive this car was just so awesome.”

Kenny Robinson was a regular at the now closed Northeastern Speedway in the 1960′s.

In that time, he won quite a few races, Including the last one ever held on this track in 1966.

“When I was young I liked to go fast,” he said. “It was fun back then. At that age it was a lot of fun to do it.”

Just like old times, Robinson led the pack for a few more laps in his ’47 Ford.

“It seemed like old times. I couldn’t believe they fixed it up this good,” Robinson said. “It’s beautiful .Just like it used to be.”

Ingerson and Hannet spend more about 300 hours working on Robinson’s car.

They hope to restore Robinson’s ’55 Ford next.

