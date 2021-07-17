What to do Saturday, July 17

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at a few things to do in our region Saturday, July 17.

Windsor is hosting a Town-Wide Yard Sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 17. There will be over 20 households hosting sales across town. You can expect everything from sporting goods to toys, antiques to leather jackets. The Windsor Public Library has organized this event, and will even have a sale of their own. They’ll have baked goods and plants on sale on their front lawn.

Any resident household can sign up with a donation to the library (in any amount). All participating homes will be organized through a google map route.

Plattsburgh Robototics is hosting their demolition day and bottle drive from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, July 17.

They can be found at the Plattsburgh Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market. You and the family can swing by and check out the group demonstrating their first tech challenge robot, and first lego league bots. They’ll even have 3D-printed wares for sale.

World cow makes another debut from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, July 17 at Sprague Farm in Brookfield, Vermont.

20′ x 30′ inflatable World Cow installation will be set up. There will also be an unveiling of a large world cow mural painted on the farm’s barn. This event is meant to be a celebration of farms, community, and art that can be felt across the globe. After this event, World Cow will be popping up in Buffalo, and Pennsylvania with various events and tributes.

