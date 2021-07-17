Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 6:58 PM EDT
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The heavier rain held off on Saturday, but it will come barreling through into early Sunday morning, with 1 to 2 inches of rain possible. Isolated amounts up to 3 inches isn’t out of the question. The rain will taper to scattered showers Sunday morning, but will continue during the day. Overall, this will be beneficial rain. We’ll see some sun Monday, but also scattered showers and the chance for afternoon thunderstorms.

The week is looking unsettled, though it quiets down a bit later in the week. Showers and thunderstorms are likely Tuesday. A few may be strong, so stay tuned. Scattered showers will continue Wednesday, with temperatures on the cool side for mid-summer, with highs in the low to mid 70s. Thursday through Saturday are looking quiet, except for a few showers Friday. Highs will be in the 70s, with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

