Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Today will be an active day, with some morning showers, then a more steady rain overspreading the region during the afternoon. The rain will become heavy at times overnight and into early Sunday morning. The rain will then taper to scattered showers Sunday afternoon. Rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is possible, with locally up to 3 inches in spots. While this will be a largely beneficial rain, Bennington and Windham counties could have localized flooding due to recent rain.

Another unsettled week is on the way. Just a few showers and thunderstorms are possible Monday. Tuesday will bring a better chance for showers and thunderstorms. A few may be strong, so stay tuned. Additional showers are possible Wednesday and again Friday, with Thursday being a dry day. Highs will hold in the 70s later in the week, which is a little cool for mid-July.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

