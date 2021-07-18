Advertisement

Cole Anthony visits Vermont

Orlando Magic guard works with kids in Williston
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some of Vermont’s young hoop stars had an chance to learn from one of the NBA’s young stars. Cole Anthony of the Orlando Magic was in Williston as a guest of the Rise To The Top basketball program, running clinics with elementary, middle, and high-school aged players at the program’s facility.

Once one of the nation’s top high school players himself, Anthony spent one season at the University of North Carolina before being selected 15th by Orlando in the 2020 NBA Draft. He averaged just under 13 points a game in his rookie campaign with the Magic.

While other players may use their offseason to rest and relax, it’s Anthony’s love of teaching that inspires him to run clinics, especially in areas that aren’t usually on the NBA radar.

“I’m the oldest of five,” Anthony said. “I’ve got four younger siblings. I’ve got three siblings who are under the age of ten. So personally for me, I just love kids. I really love working with them, they’re the future so I just want to do my part to help. It’s been awesome to get out to a place like this...there’s no real ‘basketball culture’ here in Vermont, so I was just happy to get out here and become a part of that a little bit.”

“It’s great to learn from someone who can play at the next level and stuff,” added Benjamin Godin of Milton. “At such a young age, he’s accomplished so much, kind of like an idol...It’s absolutely awesome. Hopefully he can get Vermont on the map, you know what I mean? Hopefully a lot of us can start to go to the next level.”

