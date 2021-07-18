Advertisement

Dozens treated after chemical leak at Texas water park

Twenty-nine people were taken to local hospitals Saturday following the incident at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown in Spring.
Twenty-nine people were taken to local hospitals Saturday following the incident at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown in Spring.(KPRC via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(AP) - Authorities say a chemical leak at a Houston-area water park has left dozens suffering from minor skin irritation and respiratory issues.

Twenty-nine people were taken to local hospitals Saturday following the incident at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown in Spring.

The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office tweeted that 39 others declined to be taken to a hospital after undergoing decontamination procedures.

Officials say the chemicals involved included hypochlorite solution and 35% sulfuric acid.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the incident, which they said was contained to one attraction at the park.

In the meantime, the county has ordered the park to be closed.

