Looking ahead: Week of July 19

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what’s happening in our region the week of July 19.

On Monday, the Amtrak train service is returning to Rutland. The passenger service was shut down in March of 2020. To celebrate the reopening, Rutland will be holding a celebration at 7:30 a.m. which will include speeches and a ride from Rutland to Castleton.

There will be another party in Montpelier from 9 a.m. until the last train departs at 11 a.m.

Amtrak is also looking forward to expanding the New York-to-Rutland route to Burlington.

Watertown is planning to hold a public hearing on Monday to discuss whether to ban marijuana dispensaries.

The Watertown City Council is expected to keep marijuana dispensaries from opening up in the city. This comes after New York legalized recreational use of the drug. Last month, the council called for the drafting of a law to ban the substance.

Mayor Jeffrey Smith says he worries that crime would increase in the city if dispensaries were allowed.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders says on Wednesday, there will be a hearing to discuss disparities in life expectancy.

The hearing will be held by the Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee’s subcommittee on Primary Health and Retirement Security. The hearing will start at 10 a.m. in the Senate Office Building. It will also be live-streamed online.

This comes after a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report found deaths from drug overdoses surpassed 93,000 in 2020. That’s a record-breaking jump of nearly 30% since 2019.

A report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine says working-age Americans are now more likely to die before the age of 65 than their peers in other major wealthy nations.

