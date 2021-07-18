Massachusetts man arrested for North Country rape, kidnapping

BEEKMANTOWN, N.Y. (WCAX) - A Massachusetts man accused of kidnapping and raping a woman in Beekmantown is behind bars.

New York State police arrested 31-year-old Michael Ramos-Perez Friday night.

They say he committed the crime on Thursday at around 6:15 p.m.

Police say the victim was walking outside when Ramos-Perez forced her into a van, drove and parked a short distance away, raped her, then released her.

He’s charged with Rape 1st degree, Kidnapping 2nd degree, Criminal Mischief 4th degree, and two counts of Criminal Sexual Act 1st degree.

Ramos-Perez is being held in the Clinton County Jail on lack of $65,000 cash bail.

