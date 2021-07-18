North Country Tricycle connects New England bikers, hikers, and runners

LITTLETON, N.H. (WCAX) - Mountain biking is one of the most popular pics for outdoor recreation in New England. One group is working to bring bikers, hikers, and runners to Grafton County to make use of their resources.

North Country Tricycle is fairly new to the New Hampshire mountain biking community, but it’s components are not.

“We’ve done a lot of things together unofficially and it made sense to come together and start working on things together,” says Shanna Maziarz of PRKR MTN in Littleton.

Three networks make up the new collaboration. The Bethlehem Trails Association, started in 2018 with 8 miles out and back, and more plans to expand this summer. Franconia Area NEMBA, a classic New England network, offers rake and ride trails and technical challenges. And, PRKR MTN -- 22 miles of trails in Littleton New Hampshire.

The goal is to get people to check out something new.

“I think a lot of times people are creatures of habit so they ride one network and stick to what they know and we’ve got so much right here in our own backyard. So, get out there, check out the different networks,” says Maziarz.

We’re told this is about more than just a good workout -- it’s also a fun way to find your new favorite weekend getaway.

“It’s a great way to obviously get exercise but we found it to be a really sustainable economic booster. Folks are coming in, they’re going out to dinner afterwards, going to the breweries, restaurants. They’re sticking around for a few days and that in general has been a nice boost to the area and the economy,” says Jim McCann of Bethlehem Trails Association.

To get people out, they’ve launched the Summit Fever Challenge -- which involves reaching a high point at each network.

Fittingly, each one has a tricycle at the top. Take a picture by it, scan QR code, enjoy the scenery and the company.

(TIM CLOUGH/FRANCONIA AREA NEMBA)

There’s nothing better than a group ride, talking after an intersection about how awesome that downhill was or how hard the uphill was. And then afterwards having a beer with your buddies,” says Tim Clough of Franconia Area NEMBA.

North Country Tricycle’s Summit Fever Challenge ends at the end of August so there’s still plenty of time to get out. The folks at North Country Tricycle suggest grabbing a rental bike or finding an intro class to get your feet wet in the world of mountain biking if you’re interested.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.