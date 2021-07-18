Rollover crash results in minor injuries

NEWBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Three people involved in a single-car crash escaped with a few cuts and bruises.

Vermont State Police say it happened around 2 p.m. Saturday on I-91 in Newbury.

The two 17-year-olds and 67-year-old woman in the car were all wearing seat belts.

Police say a problem with transmission and wet road conditions contributed to the crash.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.