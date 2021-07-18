Rollover crash results in minor injuries
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NEWBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Three people involved in a single-car crash escaped with a few cuts and bruises.
Vermont State Police say it happened around 2 p.m. Saturday on I-91 in Newbury.
The two 17-year-olds and 67-year-old woman in the car were all wearing seat belts.
Police say a problem with transmission and wet road conditions contributed to the crash.
