Advertisement

Rollover crash results in minor injuries

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Three people involved in a single-car crash escaped with a few cuts and bruises.

Vermont State Police say it happened around 2 p.m. Saturday on I-91 in Newbury.

The two 17-year-olds and 67-year-old woman in the car were all wearing seat belts.

Police say a problem with transmission and wet road conditions contributed to the crash.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Boland/File
Pilot ID’d in fatal Upper Valley hot air balloon accident
Police investigating body found in Bethel
A TEENAGER IS DEAD AFTER A SINGLE-CAR CRASH LAST NIGHT ON REED HILL ROAD IN HALIFAX.
Halifax crash kills one teen and leaves another in the hospital
Burlington Police address ‘emergency tier system’ amid week of violence
File image
Massachusetts man charged with attempted murder in Rutland hit and run

Latest News

FILE
Massachusetts man arrested for North Country rape, kidnapping
Kenny Robinson's restored '47 Ford
Racecar driver receives surprise of a lifetime at Northeastern Speedway
Moxie
UPDATE: Service dog Moxie turns 13
WDEV
WDEV turns 90