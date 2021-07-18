Advertisement

Tadej Pogacar wins 2nd straight Tour de France

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, passes the Arc de...
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, passes the Arc de Triomphe during the twenty-first and last stage of the Tour de France cycling race, in Paris, France, Sunday, July 18, 2021.(AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (AP) — Tadej Pogacar won the Tour de France for a second straight year after a mostly ceremonial final stage to the Champs-Elysees on Sunday in cycling’s biggest race.

The Slovenian rider with UAE Team Emirates successfully defended his huge lead of 5 minutes, 20 seconds over second-place Jonas Vingegaard.

The 22-year-old Pogacar won his first title last September when he became the Tour’s youngest champion in 116 years. He is now the youngest double winner of the race.

Wout van Aert won the 21st stage in a mass sprint. That prevented Mark Cavendish from beating Belgian great Eddy Merckx’s record of 34 stage wins which the British sprinter equaled earlier in the race.

The mostly flat 108-kilometer (67-mile) leg began in Chatou just outside Paris and concluded with eight laps up and down the famed avenue.

Richard Carapaz finished third overall, 7:03 off the pace.

Pogacar and his teammates rode at the front of the pack together as they reached the Champs-Elysees, and the Slovenia champion raised his fist in the air in celebration.

Pogacar’s gesture acted as a signal for those fighting for a prestigious stage win as the first accelerations took place. But the attackers’ efforts did not pay off and the stage ended in a mass sprint.

Cavendish, who consoled himself with the best sprinter’s green jersey, banged his handlebar in frustration after van Aert edged Jasper Philipsen to the line. Cavendish was third.

___

More Tour de France coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/TourdeFrance and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A TEENAGER IS DEAD AFTER A SINGLE-CAR CRASH LAST NIGHT ON REED HILL ROAD IN HALIFAX.
Halifax crash kills one teen and leaves another in the hospital
FILE
Pickup truck driver dies, crashed into guardrail
Rocks land into people's house and backyard
Flying rocks endanger Castleton neighborhood
FILE
Massachusetts man arrested for North Country rape, kidnapping
Brian Boland/File
Pilot ID’d in fatal Upper Valley hot air balloon accident

Latest News

Much of Altenahr, Germany, lies in ruins after heavy flooding hit the area. Entire chunks of...
Merkel tours ‘surreal’ flood scene, vows aid, climate action
Police say the suspect could face numerous armed robbery and aggravated battery charges once...
Police: Candle thief used bear mace on Florida mall patrons
In the United Kingdom, more than 54,000 new COVID-19 infections were confirmed on Saturday, the...
UK’s Johnson to quarantine after COVID-19 contact
FILE - The Disney Dream sails out of Port Canaveral, Florida, on a two-night test sailing, also...
Court blocks order lifting CDC virus rules on cruise ships