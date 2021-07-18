Advertisement

What to do Sunday, July 18

By Kayla Martin
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at some activities to do in our region on Sunday, July 18.

The 10th Annual Ride For The River is happening in-person from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. in Wilmington, N.Y.

The classic road cycling event will benefit the Ausable River Association. Proceeds from the road tour will support work to protect the clean waters, healthy streams, biodiverse habitats, and scenic beauty of the Ausable River Watershed.

Bike Adirondacks will be hosting the event. You can expect 30 to 45 miles of cycling, a post-ride BBQ, and live music included in registration. The ticket cost for in-person riding is $95 and the virtual ride cost is $45.

__

The Weston Playhouse Theatre Company returns to live theatre.

The playhouse will be presenting a production of “An Illiad” starting at 3 p.m. under the Tent at Walker Farm. The play is an adaptation of Homer’s classic. The story is about an ancient teller of tales destined to share the story of war until the day human nature changes.

Adult tickets range from $50 to $74 plus tax. Discounts are available for students, veterans, and Vermont residents.

--

Today is the last day of the 2021 Champlain Islands Farm to Fork Fitness Adventures at Snow Farm Vineyard & Winery.

You can expect guided bike tours, uniquely curated farm experiences, and gourmet local foods. While you’re there, you will experience gorgeous lake and mountain views, quaint villages, and quiet meandering roads.

Ride options range from 25 to 60 miles.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A TEENAGER IS DEAD AFTER A SINGLE-CAR CRASH LAST NIGHT ON REED HILL ROAD IN HALIFAX.
Halifax crash kills one teen and leaves another in the hospital
Rocks land into people's house and backyard
Flying rocks endanger Castleton neighborhood
Brian Boland/File
Pilot ID’d in fatal Upper Valley hot air balloon accident
FILE
Pickup truck driver dies, crashed into guardrail
Police investigating body found in Bethel

Latest News

Looking ahead: Week of July 19
Looking ahead: Week of July 19
North Country Tricycle is fairly new to the New Hampshire mountain biking community, but it's...
North Country Tricycle connects New England bikers, hikers, and runners
NCTRICYCLE bike riding community
Looking ahead: Week of July 19
Looking ahead: Week of July 19