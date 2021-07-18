What to do Sunday, July 18

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at some activities to do in our region on Sunday, July 18.

The 10th Annual Ride For The River is happening in-person from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. in Wilmington, N.Y.

The classic road cycling event will benefit the Ausable River Association. Proceeds from the road tour will support work to protect the clean waters, healthy streams, biodiverse habitats, and scenic beauty of the Ausable River Watershed.

Bike Adirondacks will be hosting the event. You can expect 30 to 45 miles of cycling, a post-ride BBQ, and live music included in registration. The ticket cost for in-person riding is $95 and the virtual ride cost is $45.

__

The Weston Playhouse Theatre Company returns to live theatre.

The playhouse will be presenting a production of “An Illiad” starting at 3 p.m. under the Tent at Walker Farm. The play is an adaptation of Homer’s classic. The story is about an ancient teller of tales destined to share the story of war until the day human nature changes.

Adult tickets range from $50 to $74 plus tax. Discounts are available for students, veterans, and Vermont residents.

--

Today is the last day of the 2021 Champlain Islands Farm to Fork Fitness Adventures at Snow Farm Vineyard & Winery.

You can expect guided bike tours, uniquely curated farm experiences, and gourmet local foods. While you’re there, you will experience gorgeous lake and mountain views, quaint villages, and quiet meandering roads.

Ride options range from 25 to 60 miles.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.