YCQM July 18, 2021

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 18, 2021
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Channel 3 news anchor Dom Amato discusses his investigation into the backlog in Vermont courts and how it is effecting Vermonters. Beth Taylor Nolan Associate Dean for continuing and distance education at UVM discusses how to get free college classes. Plus WCAX anchor Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Hunger Free Vermont about what the past year has showed us. And we say thank you to sportscaster Mike McCune! After 22 years at WCAX -- he’s calling it a career.

UVM Assoc. Dean
YCQM July 18, 2021
